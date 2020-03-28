According to Airbnb, the U.S. Coronavirus Stimulus Act could provide relief to its hosts

By Jane Lanhee Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Airbnb Inc hosts in the U.S. could get some relief from a $ 2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill that is about to be voted on in Congress, the startup said on Wednesday .

The travel industry, including Airbnb, has been severely hit as governments worldwide impose restrictions on movement to slow the spread of the virus, which has infected over 450,000 people worldwide and caused more than 21,000 deaths.

To alleviate the economic impact in the United States, a massive federal aid law that received a bipartisan agreement on Wednesday includes temporary unemployment benefits for the self-employed and gig workers during the coronavirus crisis.

In an email to Reuters, Airbnb thanked the legislature for recognizing those who depend on income generated by renting short-term accommodations through the Airbnb website.

According to Airbnb, hosts or hosts with family members diagnosed with COVID-19 – the disease caused by the virus – could apply for unemployment benefits.

Hosts who are considered sole traders and report Airbnb earnings can also get small business loans to cover interest on mortgage payments, rents, and utility bills if their business is affected by the outbreak, Airbnb said.

Hosts who use independent contractors to clean or maintain property are also eligible for these loans to pay workers, the company said.

(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; editing by Christopher Cushing)