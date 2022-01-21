According to an analysis, 80,000 NHS employees are still unvaccinated against Covid.

With less than two weeks until the deadline, 80,092 NHS workers are still unvaccinated.

According to an analysis, over 80,000 NHS employees have yet to receive a single dose of the Covid vaccine.

From April 1, all staff in patient-facing roles must have two vaccinations or risk being fired.

Because of the need for a gap between doses, anyone who does not receive their first dose by February 3 will be told they will be fired, with little chance of being rehired.

There are an additional 46,326 NHS employees who have only received their first dose; they must receive their second dose before April 1 to avoid falling foul of the mandate.

However, I learned today that the government is considering postponing the rollout in early February due to fears of mass layoffs and staff shortages.

The mandate was approved by the House of Commons on 14 December last year, after months of debate, and has had a minor impact on vaccine uptake in the NHS.

92,000 NHS workers were completely unvaccinated in mid-December, and that number has decreased by around 12,000 since then.

The mandate appeared to have had a significant impact in the Midlands region, with the number of unvaccinated employees falling by half since the mandate was implemented.

However, in London, where vaccine apprehension among NHS employees is highest, this has not been replicated.

Since the mandate was implemented, only about 20% of unvaccinated workers in London have received their first dose.

Teaching hospitals in London and the Midlands, which have larger workforces than other trusts, are typically the ones with the lowest vaccine uptake.

Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital has 2,701 unvaccinated workers (10%), followed by Barts Health Trust with 2,834 unvaccinated workers (11%) and Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital with 2,701 unvaccinated workers (10%).

University Hospitals Birmingham has 1,886 unvaccinated employees, or 10% of its total workforce.

73,000 patient-facing employees are unjabbed, according to a government impact assessment.

Those who are exempt due to medical reasons will be able to keep their jobs.

