According to an analysis, over 100,000 children and parents may be avoiding the free school meals program because of the stigma associated with it.

‘Parents discuss their feelings of stigma and shame when their children were eligible for FSM when they were younger.’

According to a study, one in every six children in England who are eligible for free school meals (FSM) may be going hungry as a result of the lingering stigma surrounding state benefits.

More than 173,000 students in state-funded primary schools (17%) and nearly 108,000 students in secondary schools (16%) are eligible for FSM but do not take advantage of it.

The introduction of universal infant free school meals (UIFSM) for children in reception, year 1 and year 2, which parents do not have to register for, is likely to account for part of the disparity in primary schools.

However, parents and children’s belief that claiming benefits carries a stigma is likely to be a major factor.

The figures come as parents deal with rising energy and food costs, and the government is under pressure to expand access to FSM for children from low-income families.

In England, parents on universal credit can only claim FSM for their children if their household income is less than £7,400 per year (excluding benefits).

Scotland and Wales, which are considering a major expansion of the scheme, have similar thresholds, though Northern Ireland’s is higher.

Despite the fact that students and campaigners told me that the stigma surrounding FSM has faded, Stephanie Slater, chief executive of School Food Matters, said: “It is understandable that some children will decline the offer.”

“This is especially evident in secondary schools, where students eligible for FMS would rather go shopping with their friends than sit in the canteen for a free meal.”

“Since 2014, UIFSM has meant that all children from reception to year 2 enjoy a hot meal together at lunchtime,” she said.

“As this progressive government policy normalizes school meals and removes any barriers to access, take-up is high.”

This differs from year 3, when only FSM-registered students were eligible for a free lunch.

“We need to do a better job of removing the stigma associated with FSM, and the most practical way to do so would be to look at what our Scottish and Welsh neighbors are doing.”

