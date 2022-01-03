According to an Arab MK, Israel’s attack on Iran will be “catastrophic” for the Middle East.

The Israeli attack on Iran will be “catastrophic” for the Middle East, according to an Arab MK.

Ahmed Tibi discusses a variety of topics with Anadolu Agency, including Palestine, Israel, and the region.

JERICHO

In the event of any Israeli military action against Iran, an Arab member of Israel’s parliament has warned of “catastrophic” consequences for the Middle East region.

“The idea of attacking Iran does not have widespread support in Israel,” Ahmed Tibi told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

His comments come as domestic pressure mounts on Israel to attack Iran over its disputed nuclear program.

Several Israeli officials have suggested that military action against Iran could be taken to prevent the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Tibi, on the other hand, stated that some Israeli voices oppose any military strike against Iran and would prefer to see Iran adhere to the 2015 nuclear deal.

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the agreement and reimposed sanctions in an effort to re-engage Iran in negotiations for a “better” deal, which Trump hoped to achieve.

In late November, Iran and world powers resumed talks in Vienna, Austria, in an attempt to resurrect the nuclear deal.

Tibi believes the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal was a “big mistake” and is unsure whether Washington will “allow the adventurers in Israel to drag the region into a devastating war.”

While Naftali Bennett succeeded Benjamin Netanyahu as Prime Minister of Israel last year, Tibi claims that the change in leadership did not result in a policy shift in Israel.

“What happened was a shift in personnel without a shift in policies,” the Arab MK explained.

“Bennett and his government are still perpetuating the occupation by expanding illegal settlements, increasing incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque, and settlers are allowed to conduct silent prayers inside the flashpoint site,” he said.

“Incitement against Arab leaders still exists,” Tibi said, “and nothing has changed in terms of planning and construction.”

Tibi’s Joint Arab List, unlike the United Arab List, did not support Bennett’s government formation in Israel.

Tibi sees the United Arab List’s support for Bennett’s government as a “huge political blunder.”

“Despite the fact that an Arab political party has joined the coalition.

