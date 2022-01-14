According to an Arab MK, Israel’s attack on Iran will be “catastrophic” for the region.

According to an Arab MK, Israel’s attack on Iran will be ‘catastrophic’ for the Middle East.

Ahmed Tibi speaks with Anadolu Agency about Palestine, Israel, and the region on a variety of topics.

An Arab member of Israel’s parliament has warned that any military action against Iran would have “catastrophic” consequences for the Middle East region.

On Monday, Ahmed Tibi told Anadolu Agency that the idea of attacking Iran does not have widespread support in Israel.

His remarks come as Israel faces increasing domestic pressure to attack Iran over its disputed nuclear program.

Several Israeli officials have suggested that military action against Iran could be taken to prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Tibi, on the other hand, stated that some Israeli voices are opposed to any military strike against Iran and would prefer to see Iran follow through on the 2015 nuclear deal.

In an attempt to re-engage Iran in negotiations for a “better” deal, former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the agreement and reimposed sanctions in 2018.

Iran and world powers resumed talks in late November in Vienna, Austria, in an attempt to revive the nuclear deal.

Tibi calls the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal a “major blunder” and wonders if Washington will “allow Israel’s rogues to drag the region into a devastating war.”

Despite the fact that Naftali Bennett succeeded Benjamin Netanyahu as Prime Minister of Israel last year, Tibi claims that Israel’s policy has not changed as a result of the change in leadership.

The Arab MK explained, “What happened was a shift in people without a shift in policies.”

“Bennett and his government are still perpetuating the occupation by expanding illegal settlements, increasing incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and settlers are permitted to pray silently inside the flashpoint site,” he said.

“Intimidation against Arab leaders continues, and nothing has changed in terms of planning and construction,” Tibi said of Arabs living in Israel.

Unlike the United Arab List, Tibi’s Joint Arab List opposes Bennett’s formation of an Israeli government.

The United Arab List’s support for Bennett’s government, according to Tibi, was a “huge political blunder.”

“Despite the fact that a political party representing Arabs has joined.”

