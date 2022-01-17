According to an ex-Clinton aide, Trump and Hillary Clinton have a ‘good chance’ of running for president in 2024.

According to a former Clinton aide, there’s a “good chance” Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will face off in a presidential rematch in 2024.

On John Catsimatidis’ WABC radio show on Sunday, Dick Morris, a longtime adviser to former President Bill Clinton, made the bold claim.

It will be determined by the midterm elections in 2022, he said.

If the Democrats lose control of Congress, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will most likely be a one-term president and vice president, allowing Hillary to reenter the political arena while Bill works behind the scenes.

On the radio show, Morris stated, “Hillary has set up a brilliant strategy that no one else can do.”

“Based on the people she surrounds herself with, I believe only one person is capable of that level of thinking — and that is her husband, Bill.”

” Because she’s positioned herself as the Democratic alternative to Biden, she’s created a zero-sum game in which the worse [Biden] does, the better she does.”

Not just to Biden, but to the Democratic Party’s extreme left.”

Morris’ interview was published in the New York Post, along with a Wall Street Journal op-ed suggesting Hillary could run in 2024 as a result of Biden’s declining poll numbers and a Politico story claiming the Clintons see Biden’s fall from grace as an opportunity to reclaim the Democratic party.

Meanwhile, Trump hasn’t said whether he’ll run for president in 2024, but it’s widely assumed that he will, and he continues to lead most polls for the Republican nomination.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Joe Biden live blog…

In most polls, Florida Gov. Rick Scott came in second.

Ron DeSantis is a Republican candidate for President of the United States of America.

Morris said Trump could win the Republican presidential nomination “from jail if he has to” in a July 2021 interview with Newsweek.

“If there’s a pulse there, he’s going to run and he’s going to win,” Trump told Newsweek when asked if he thinks Trump will run again.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.