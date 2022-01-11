According to an ex-refugee, Novak Djokovic’s Australia is no surprise in a country that “puts kids in prison camps.”

According to an ex-refugee, Novak Djokovic’s Australia is unsurprising in a country that “puts kids in prison camps.”

According to a former Manus Island detainee, Australia’s treatment of Novak Djokovic reflects the country’s “sadistic mentality” toward asylum seekers.

Novak Djokovic’s experience in Australia highlights the country’s harsh immigration policies, according to a former refugee, which “puts kids in prison camps for years.”

Behrouz Boochani, a Kurdish-Iranian detainee on Manus Island for six years, said the Australian government had a “sadistic mentality” toward people trying to enter the country.

“We can expect anything from this country; they violate human rights and don’t give a damn… they use refugees and detention as propaganda tools,” the 38-year-old said.

He claimed that the Australian government has used refugees as a “propaganda tool” and that Djokovic may be doing the same ahead of the May federal election.

“This government is using border politics to send the message to Australians that ‘we are the only party capable of protecting you.’

They’ve done it with refugees, and now they’ve put Djokovic in that hotel to continue the propaganda,” said Mr Boochani, who has become a prominent journalist and asylum rights activist since his release in 2019.

Djokovic won an appeal on Monday to overturn Australia’s decision to revoke his visa, which was revoked due to a lack of documentation proving medical exemption from receiving the Covid-19 vaccine in time for the Australian Open next week, according to the country’s Border Force.

However, the world No. 1 tennis player, who has been held in a room at the modest Park Hotel, faces deportation once more because the country’s immigration minister still has the authority to revoke his visa.

The Serbian tennis champion’s visa was revoked last week after a dispute erupted over the decision to grant him an exemption to enter a country that is once again grappling with record-high infection rates and where more than 90% of the adult population has been double-jabbed.

The 34-year-old’s refusal to reveal his vaccination status, as well as his previous opposition to vaccines, sparked even more debate.

Mr Boochani, who arrived in Australia by boat in 2013, believes Canberra will rescind Djokovic’s visa, denying him the opportunity to defend his title.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Novak Djokovic’s Australia experience no surprise in country that ‘puts kids in prison camps’, says ex-refugee