According to an ex-royal cop, the Queen ‘ordered Prince Andrew to settle because his “pack of lies” alibi would have been torn apart at trial’.

A former Royal protection officer has claimed that Her Majesty’s favorite son, Prince Andrew, was told to settle by his mother, the Queen, to spare the Royal Family any further embarrassment.

Lawyers for Prince Andrew and accuser Virginia Roberts announced today that the Duke of York has agreed to a settlement, just weeks before a grueling two-day deposition was scheduled.

The prince has agreed to give Roberts’ charity a “substantial” sum, though the exact amount has not been revealed.

Andrew expressed regret over his past relationship with paedo financier Jeffrey Epstein and claimed that Roberts had been unfairly smeared, among other revelations from the letter.

Former Royal protection officer Paul Page told Infosurhoy that Andrew’s dramatic U-turn settlement would have been his mother’s decision, not his own. Page has previously railed against Prince Andrew’s behavior toward staff and the police.

“This was the Queen’s decision, not his,” he explained.

Andrew was “f****d” from the moment he laid out his defense, which Paul called a “pack of lies,” he added.

Andrew was scheduled for a two-day grilling by Virginia Roberts’ top legal team, which included ace attorney David Boies, a factor Paul claimed influenced the prince’s decision.

“If the US lawyers got their claws into him, Andrew would have incriminated himself,” he said.

Andrew’s story was “full of holes,” Paul continued, and the Duke “would have been slaughtered” in his deposition.

He also demanded that Andrew’s “bullying claims” be investigated.

He joked, “I wouldn’t want to be a teddy bear on Prince Andrew’s bed tonight,” alluding to his previous revelations about the Duke in an ITV documentary.

Paul told Ranvir Singh that Andrew had more than 50 teddy bears and that if they were arranged incorrectly, he would scream at servants.

Andrew’s lawyers had requested a jury trial only a few months ago, and a number of embarrassing details from the Duke’s life were expected to be revealed.

Prince Andrew’s spokesman declined to comment.

“This isn’t something we would comment on,” a Buckingham Palace press spokesperson told Infosurhoy.

This decision to settle, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, was likely in the Palace’s best interests, as it aims to put an end to a difficult year and look ahead to the Queen’s platinum jubilee year.

He told Infosurhoy, “I believe the Palace will breathe a sigh of relief.”

“Without a doubt…”

