According to an expert, here’s how to keep your relationship going in January and survive break-up season.

According to a relationship expert, there are a few things you can do to keep your relationship going in January and survive break-up season.

Mairead Molloy, a relationship expert, offers advice on how to keep the spark alive in your relationship, including flirting, being emotionally honest, and having a cup of tea.

The stress and expense of the festive season, combined with shorter, dark days and freezing-cold weather, is well known in the UK as the notorious “break-up” season.

Google searches for “how to start divorce” are 52.38 percent higher in January than at any other time of the year, which says something.

“With hours spent indoors on the sofa, people start looking for the negative in the other person and think ‘I’m done,'” says Mairead Molloy, a psychologist and relationship strategist.

“The biggest breakups loom before Christmas and nag, before they happen in January.”

It’s a safer time of year to break up because it feels like a fresh start and a New Year’s resolution.”

However, according to Molloy, with the right “relationship maintenance,” you and your partner can fly through January as a couple and look forward to a happy 2022.

She offers ten pointers on how to do just that…

Our energy levels are low at this time of year, so nights on the couch in tracksuit bottoms are appealing.

We go into hibernation mode, and romance can easily fade away.

However, it’s critical to recognize when a comfortable routine has turned into a rut.

Get dressed up for the occasion, prepare a meal you’ve never made before, and light some candles to spice things up with a date night in.

For the evening, turn off the television and listen to music while drinking wine and conversing with one another.

Seasonal affective disorder affects our emotions and self-confidence in a large number of people.

On a crisp, sunny morning, put on your gym clothes and go for a brisk walk or run together.

It’s a good idea to make it a little competitive.

Make it a point to put each other to the test.

This sexiness can be amplified by a surge of feel-good hormones like serotonin and dopamine.

New year’s resolutions are an excellent way to start the year off on the right foot.

