According to an expert on international security, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning about the threat of nuclear war in Europe serves as a reminder that “there is a worse outcome” if Ukraine joins Nato.

Professor David Galbreath, Dean of the University of Bath’s Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, told me that the threat of war is real if Nato refuses to make concessions, but he does not believe it will escalate to nuclear weapons.

This comes as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to rise, with Mr Putin amassing around 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border.

As NATO forces assemble in Poland, Romania, and Lithuania, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany have warned of harsh sanctions if Russia moves into Ukraine.

“Do you understand it or not,” Mr Putin said after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this week, “that if Ukraine joins Nato and attempts to reclaim Crimea by military means, the European countries will be automatically drawn into a war conflict with Russia?”

“Of course, the potentials of Russia and NATO are incomparable,” Mr Putin continued, referring to Moscow’s military might versus NATO’s.

“We understand,” he said, “but we also understand that Russia is one of the world’s leading nuclear powers.”

“There will be no winners, and you will be forced to participate in this conflict against your will.

“When you execute Article 5, you won’t even have time to blink your eye,” he said, referring to Nato’s collective defense article.

“Of course, Mr President (Macron) does not want this, and neither do I, which is why he is here torturing me for six hours.”

Professor Galbreath responded to the comments by saying that Mr Putin considers Crimea to be a part of Russia, and that Moscow will do everything it can to “defend its property.”

Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014, and it has been occupied by Russia since then.

In Ukraine’s Donbas region, an armed conflict has been raging since March 2014.

Mr Putin considers Ukraine to be a “belligerent state.”

