According to an expert, the Covid: Omicron variant will not peak in Scotland until mid-January.

Professor James Chalmers says the current wave is still in its infancy and warns Scots against cheating on lateral flow tests.

According to a public health expert, the peak of the Omicron wave of Covid-19 in Scotland will not be reached until later this month, with a sharp increase in hospitalizations expected to follow.

Professor James Chalmers of the University of Dundee’s School of Medicine, a respiratory research expert, said the current wave was still “relatively early.”

Despite recent record numbers, he predicted that cases would continue to rise for another seven to ten days before reaching a peak in mid-January.

Because of the virus’s nature, the peak in hospitalizations isn’t expected until the end of the month, putting the NHS under sustained strain for weeks.

“We can expect a peak in the number of cases this month, as well as a peak in the number of hospitalizations, around the same time as last year, which is towards the end of January,” Professor Chalmers told the BBC.

“So, while it may appear that there are a lot of cases in Scotland right now, and hospitalizations have doubled in the last week, we’re still in the early stages of this.”

“We’ve still got a week to ten days of case growth and then a couple of weeks of hospitalization increases to get through.”

The number of Omicron cases in Scotland, according to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, is in line with the “worst-case scenario” outlined in modeling released last month.

He did, however, say that the growing body of evidence that the new strain is less severe than previous strains suggests a “more optimistic picture in terms of hospitalizations.”

Professor Chalmers also stressed the importance of Scots being “scrupulously honest” about lateral flow tests in order to avoid endangering others after the self-isolation rules were changed.

People who test positive for Covid can now end their isolation after seven days instead of ten if they test negative via a lateral flow test on days six and seven, according to the new rules, which went into effect on Thursday.

Anyone who “breaks these rules” by evading quarantine, Professor Chalmers warned, will be prosecuted.

