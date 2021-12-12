According to an expert, there are nine ways to ensure that your relationship survives Christmas.

It’s the most wonderful – but also the most stressful – time of the year.

Sara Davison, aka The Divorce Coach, shares her top ten tips for avoiding fights.

Even the most enduring relationships can be put to the test during the holidays.

The festive season can really pile on the pressure, with jam-packed social calendars, financial worries, and excitable children – which is why divorce rates tend to rise in January.

“Divorce rates tend to increase at pivotal points in the family calendar, such as Christmas and New Year,” says Sara Davison, aka The Divorce Coach.

“It’s a sad fact that when we spend quality time with our partners, any cracks in our relationship begin to show because we’re not distracted by the usual distractions of our daily lives.”

This means we have more time to focus on the relationship, and if the foundations are already shaky, holidays have a way of reflecting those issues back to us.

“Christmas can be a particularly trying time of year, with many relationships reaching breaking point before Boxing Day.”

However, according to Davison, there are ways to ensure that your relationship remains strong over the holidays.

Her top ten Christmas-proofing suggestions are as follows…

One of the most common sources of Christmas anxiety is financial strain.

Couples are frequently under enormous pressure to buy the most up-to-date toys for their children or nephews and nieces, or to put on a lavish Christmas celebration.

If you’re concerned about rising costs, try setting some gift spending limits, making your own gifts together, or suggesting Secret Santa among large family groups.

Making a conscious effort to stay positive and calm is a simple but incredibly effective way to avoid tension building.

Take a few deep breaths or go for a walk to clear your head if you find yourself simmering.

Above all, recognize that the majority of people are stressed and refuse to fall for the bait.

If spending time with extended family causes you and your partner stress, agree to limit visits to avoid unnecessary tensions.

If you’re already committed, take a walk in the afternoon to help break things up.

Above all, be certain.

