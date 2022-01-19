According to an expert, there are ten steps to living a more contented life.

According to an expert, there are ten steps to a happier life.

According to Vanessa King of Action for Happiness, “everyday joy” is within everyone’s reach.

We all have the ability to be happy.

But, in these uncertain times, it’s easy to lose sight of how to have fun.

“As a species, we don’t like uncertainty – having a sense of control in our lives is a core psychological need,” says Vanessa King of Action for Happiness and author of 10 Keys to Happier Living.

“However, being happy isn’t about being on cloud nine all of the time,” she adds.

It’s about seeking out things that give us a sense of purpose, connection, and meaning, and finding small moments of happiness every day.”

Here are King’s ten top tips to make us all a little happier…

We are constantly bombarded with images on social media of people living incredibly glamorous lives, and it is only natural that we aspire to be like them.

We may feel elated after purchasing a pair of shoes, but the high is fleeting.

The hedonic treadmill refers to our proclivity to pursue one pleasure after another.

Instead, consider what you can do to strengthen your resilience and feel better on a daily basis.

A lot of research shows that small things like going for a daily walk on a regular basis can help.

Human connection is the number one thing that brings us joy.

We are happier, healthier, and live longer when we have people with whom we can share our joys and sorrows.

Close relationships provide us with love, meaning, and support, as well as a sense of self-worth, whereas broader networks (colleagues, neighbors, and teams) provide us with a sense of belonging.

Prioritize shared activities, talking with loved ones, offering and receiving support, and nurturing bonds.

Helping others is beneficial not only to them, but it also makes us feel happier and healthier.

Helping activates our brain’s reward center, which I like to think of as social glue: if you help someone, they are more likely to help someone else, resulting in stronger, kinder communities and a happier society for all.

It creates the ideal ripple effect.

Our phones are made to be addicting.

Consider whether you’re in charge of your phone or it’s in charge of you.

Consider this as well.

