According to an Iranian lawmaker, Iran and Saudi Arabia are preparing to reopen embassies.

Since last year, talks to restore diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh have been ongoing.

According to a senior Iranian lawmaker, arch-foes Iran and Saudi Arabia are slowly moving toward rapprochement and are preparing to reopen embassies six years after cutting diplomatic ties.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission, said the two countries are on the verge of repairing their strained ties.

Following the execution of a prominent Shia cleric, Sheikh Baqir Nimr, in Saudi Arabia, the two neighbors fell out in January 2016, resulting in attacks on two Saudi diplomatic missions in Tehran and Mashhad.

Four rounds of tension-easing talks between officials from the two countries, brokered by the Iraqi government, have been held in Baghdad since April last year, in an effort to repair the broken relationship.

While Iranian officials have noted progress in the marathon talks, Jahanabadi’s latest remarks suggest that a breakthrough is near.

Diplomatic ties between the two countries are being “revitalized,” according to the senior reformist lawmaker, who previously chaired the parliament’s judicial and legal committee. Plans to “open the embassies” are in the works, he said.

According to him, improving relations between Tehran and Riyadh could help “reduce regional tensions and increase Muslim world cohesion.”

However, Jahanabadi warned the country’s security agencies and media about “vicious activities of Zionists and imprudent acts of radicals” aimed at sabotaging efforts to normalize relations with Riyadh.

The previous Iranian government initiated negotiations to end the standoff, which were continued by the new administration led by Ebrahim Raisi.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, stated earlier this month that Tehran is “ready” to resume talks with Riyadh, which were halted following Iraq’s general elections.

He said Tehran had presented Riyadh with “a set of practical proposals” that had gotten a “positive response,” clearing the way for the next round of talks in Baghdad.

The next round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh is “on the agenda,” according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, who did not specify a date.

In response to a question about whether events in Lebanon or Yemen would affect the outcome of the talks, the spokesman said Iran has “tried to continue the talks despite.”

