According to an ITV documentary, Ghislaine Maxwell “kept going in and out” of Buckingham Palace to see Prince Andrew.

According to a new documentary, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell had “unrestricted access” to Buckingham Palace and “kept coming in and out” to see Prince Andrew.

According to Paul Page, a former Buckingham Palace Royal Protection Officer, Maxwell used to frequent the royal residence long before her conviction, and close aides suspected she was romantically involved with the Duke of York.

“From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the Palace at will, we realised — suspected — that she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew,” Mr Page said of the first time he met Maxwell in 2001.

“One of my coworkers recalled her coming in four times in one day.

“She kept coming in and out, in and out,” said a former Prince Andrew associate who worked in the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command from 1998 to 2004.

Mr. Page, who was convicted in 2009 of a £3 million property investment fraud, claimed that the Duke of York also invited Maxwell and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to a ball hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle in 2000.

It comes after a photograph of Maxwell and Epstein at the Queen’s Scottish residence, Balmoral, surfaced during Maxwell’s December trial in a US court.

Maxwell is seen resting her arm on Epstein’s knee in an undated photo submitted as evidence during the trial last month. They are sitting in a log cabin that appears to be the same spot where the Queen and other royals have been photographed relaxing.

Maxwell and Prince Andrew may have had an intimate relationship, according to Euan Rellie, a banker who befriended Maxwell at university.

Mr Rellie claimed he was invited to a dinner party hosted by Epstein, a former boyfriend of Maxwell, which also included Prince Andrew.

He claimed that Maxwell was the one who organized the event “for my friend Prince Andrew,” who was stripped of his honorary military roles and patronages by the Queen last week.

Mr Rellie clarified, “She described Andrew as her friend, not Jeffrey’s.”

