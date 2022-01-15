According to an official, Alec Baldwin surrendered his phone as part of the investigation into the shooting.

According to an official, Alec Baldwin has handed over his phone in connection with the shooting investigation.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Alec Baldwin has handed over his cellphone to police as part of an investigation into a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set last fall, according to a law enforcement official.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Baldwin’s phone was turned over to law enforcement officials in Suffolk County, New York, on Friday, who will gather information from the phone and provide it to Santa Fe County investigators.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for the contents of the phone in December as part of their investigation into the Oct.

11 shooting at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe for the “Rust” film set.

Baldwin was a co-producer and actor, and the warrant for his phone sought text messages, images, videos, calls, and any other information related to the film.

Baldwin’s prop revolver fired a live round during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, according to authorities.

Baldwin’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, claimed that his client had been cooperating with authorities throughout the investigation and that the delay in providing information from the phone was no indication of anything else.

In a statement released Friday, Dyer said, “Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation.”

“But this isn’t about his phone, and his phone isn’t answering.”

Baldwin, who has denied any wrongdoing in the shooting and said on Jan.

8 that New Mexico had to go through New York law enforcement, and that defining exactly what was required took time.

He explained, “They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or whatever.”

When the gun he was holding went off, Baldwin claims he had no idea it was loaded with a live round.

The source of the live round is still unknown to investigators.

In the case of the shooting, no charges have been filed.