According to astronomers, a near-Earth asteroid discovered in 2016 may be a piece of the moon.

According to astronomers, a near-Earth asteroid discovered in 2016 could be a piece of the moon.

According to a paper published Thursday in Nature Communications Earth and Environment, a team of Arizona University-led astronomers speculates that a near-Earth asteroid named Kamo’oalewa could be a fragment of our moon.

According to CNN, astronomers using the Pan-STARRS — short for Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System — telescope in Hawaii discovered Kamo’oalewa in 2016.

The asteroid is classified as a quasi-satellite, meaning it belongs to a subcategory of near-Earth asteroids that “circulate the sun but remain relatively close to Earth,” according to a press release from the University of Arizona.

Little is known about them because they are faint and difficult to see.

According to the New York Post, researchers believe the asteroid, which is about 4 million times fainter than the brightest observable star, arrived about 500 years ago.

Kamo’oalewa is roughly the size of a Ferris wheel, with a diameter of 150 to 190 feet. It is about 9 million miles from Earth at its closest approach.

Because of its orbit, it can only be seen from Earth for a few weeks every April, and because it’s so small, it can only be seen with one of the world’s largest telescopes, according to a press release from the University of Arizona.

The team of astronomers, led by University of Arizona planetary sciences graduate student Ben Sharkey, discovered that the Kamo’oalewa’s pattern of reflected light, known as a spectrum, matches lunar rocks from NASA’s Apollo missions when observed through the UArizona-managed Large Binocular Telescope on Mount Graham in southern Arizona, “suggesting it originated from the moon,” according to the news release.

Researchers aren’t sure how this asteroid got loose from the lunar surface because no other asteroids with lunar origins have been discovered.

According to the press release, “I looked through every near-Earth asteroid spectrum we had access to, and nothing matched.”

According to an Inverse report, scientists have discovered several impact craters on the moon “carved out by space objects crashing into it,” and hundreds of lunar meteorites have fallen to Earth, implying that.

