According to Bob Harris, Meat Loaf considered himself to be “revolutionizing the idea of rock music into opera.”

‘He wasn’t trying to be glamorous.

He was a big, sweaty man who ran around the stage like a maniac.’

The video for “Bat Out of Hell” aired on The Old Grey Whistle Test, giving the UK its first taste of Meat Loaf.

It created quite a stir.

In 1978, he cemented his popularity by performing “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” live on the BBC2 programme.

The performance was described as “energy-packed” by Bob Harris, who hosted the show at the time.

Following Meat Loaf’s death at the age of 74, he tells me what made him a success:

“I was presenting The Old Grey Whistle Test, and we got an early copy of Bat Out of Hell’s video.”

We had never heard of Meat Loaf before.

“It was a truly remarkable piece of work.

Really dramatic stuff, and because the music was so different and so powerful, we aired it the following week on the show, and, I’m not kidding, the response to this film was incredible.

“He came and played a show at the Hammersmith Odeon, which I compèred, and he appeared on Whistle Test and played live about two or three months later.”

‘Paradise By The Dashboard Light’ was one of the songs he performed.

“It was a jolt of adrenaline.”

It was incredible.

That was the turning point.

“He was working with a variety of female singers with whom he was portraying a very intimate relationship on stage.”

The chemistry between Meat Loaf and Ellen Foley is palpable.

And she totally believed it… it was like a five-minute piece of extraordinary theater.

“He wasn’t trying to come across as glamorous or anything.”

He was a big, sweaty man who ran around the stage like a bomb.

Seeing him perform live was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Despite the fact that punk had arrived, it was still the era of the big rock star.”

And he was nothing like the big, glitzy rock stars.

At the time, he was a massive man.

He wore big white shirts with ruffled cuffs and a ruffled front.

“He saw himself as a man who was almost revolutionizing the concept of rock music as opera.”

He elevated rock music to a new level of operatic grandeur.

