According to Bob Harris, Meat Loaf considered himself to be “revolutionizing the idea of rock music into opera.”

Meat Loaf saw himself as ‘revolutionising the idea of rock music into opera’, says Bob Harris
‘It was an incredible experience to see him play live’
“I was presenting The Old Grey Whistle Test and we got an advance copy of the video for Bat Out of Hell. We’d not really heard about Meat Loaf before.
“It was an amazing piece of work. Really dramatic stuff and because the music was so different and so powerful, we put it out on the show that following week and, I’m honestly not kidding, the reaction was unbelievable to this film.
“About two or three months later, he came and played a show at the Hammersmith Odeon, which I compèred, and he appeared on Whistle Test and played live. He did ‘Paradise By The Dashboard Light’.
“It was energy-packed. It was absolutely incredible. That was the breakthrough moment.
“He was working with various different female singers with whom he was playing out this very, very intimate relationship on stage. The vibe and atmosphere between Meat Loaf and Ellen Foley is just absolutely electric. And she completely bought into it… it was like a sort of five-minute piece of extraordinary theatre.
“He wasn’t making any pretence to be glamorous or anything like that. He was a big, sweaty man, bombing around the stage. It was really an incredible experience to see him play live.
“Although punk had arrived by now, it was still in the era of the big rock star. And he was so different from the big glamorous rock stars. He was a huge man at the time. He wore big white shirts with ruffles down the front and ruffled cuffs.
“He saw himself as this man who was kind of revolutionising the idea of rock music into opera, almost. He took rock to a very operatic place – even bigger than ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in that respect. It really did add layers and layers to what we always thought of as being rock music. It added a cinematic element to it all, very visual.
“He was a huge character. He was loud. He took over a room and I think that’s what I most remember about spending time with him, that he was in charge of his moment. He drew attention to himself, but that’s what he wanted to do.
“[Songwriter and composer] Jim Steinman validated what Meat Loaf was. Didn’t just validate it, he emphasised it, made it bigger.
“I think Jim Steinman was a bit of a genius, the way he was able to manipulate existing sayings or thoughts or cliches into song titles that people would remember.”