According to Booking.com, Omicron measures are forcing vacationers to cancel their plans.

According to a booking site, Omicron measures are forcing holidaymakers to cancel their plans.

Uncertainty over travel rules had shifted customer attitudes, according to hotel booking platform hoo, just as it was trending in the right direction.

It has been suggested that as a result of the emergence of the Omicron Covid variant, British holidaymakers are canceling their plans to travel abroad.

Uncertainty over travel rules had shifted customer attitudes, according to research by hotel booking platform hoo, just as it was heading in the right direction for 2022.

The platform’s Intent to Travel Index indicated that the UK travel and tourism industry was in good shape.

In October, only 55% of vacationers said they had no plans to travel abroad in the coming year, down from 90% in January.

However, the emergence of the Omicron variant has cast yet another pall over the industry, and the government’s decision to impose restrictions appears to have dampened travel enthusiasm almost immediately.

According to the latest survey, only 24% of holidaymakers intend to book a foreign vacation in the next 12 months, with the remaining 76% saying they will not.

According to the index, 85% of those polled have no plans to travel over the holidays due to the tightened restrictions.

“Another dose of travel uncertainty is the last thing we want to see,” said Adrian Murdock, co-founder of hoo. “Unfortunately, due to the spread of the Omicron variant, we appear to be in for another chaotic Christmas of travel.”

“In the long run, we’re facing yet another setback for a travel and tourism industry that was just getting back on track following the initial Covid outbreak early last year.”

“We were beginning to see signs of genuine optimism about travel, with more holidaymakers feeling confident about booking a trip away, but we are now back where we started in this regard,” says the report.

Visit InYourArea for more stories from your neighborhood.