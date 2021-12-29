According to Boris Johnson, 90% of people in intensive care have not received a Covid booster.

Boris Johnson claims that 90% of people in intensive care don’t have a Covid booster.

Mr Johnson advised people to use testing and Covid-19 vaccinations to ensure a safe New Year’s Eve, and to make sure places were properly ventilated.

Boris Johnson warned that 90% of people in intensive care have not received their Covid-19 booster, urging “prudent and sensible” New Year’s celebrations.

The Prime Minister urged people to get their Covid-19 booster vaccine, claiming that the “vast majority” of patients in intensive care units have not received it.

He admitted that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was “obviously milder” than the previous Delta strain, but insisted that it was the vaccination program that allowed people to continue socializing.

Mr Johnson advised that people use testing, Covid-19 vaccinations, and ventilation to enjoy New Year’s safely.

He did not, however, address the lateral test flow kit shortage.

Mr Johnson claimed that 2.4 million people who were eligible for a booster shot had yet to take advantage of the offer.

“I believe that everyone should enjoy New Year’s Eve, but in a responsible and cautious manner,” Mr Johnson said.

“Take a test, get some fresh air, think about others – but most importantly, get a booster.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.

90percent of people in intensive care have not had Covid booster, Boris Johnson says