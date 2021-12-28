According to Bosniak leader, Turkey contributes to Balkan stability.

Bosniak leader claims Turkey helps to keep the Balkans stable.

According to Sefik Dzaferovic, Turkey supports Bosnia and Herzegovina’s EU and NATO aspirations.

BELGRADE, SERBIA (Reuters) –

On Tuesday, Sefik Dzaferovic, the Bosniak member of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s tripartite presidency, praised Turkey’s contribution to Balkan stability.

Dzaferovic told Anadolu Agency that Turkey is a “true friend” of Bosnia and Herzegovina because it backs the Dayton Agreement, which ended the country’s war 26 years ago.

“The Republic of Turkey unwaveringly supports Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and state institutions.”

Turkey also supports the EU and NATO path as a member of the Peace Implementation Council, he added.

He went on to say that Turkey’s approach to “cooperation and common interests” in Bosnia and Herzegovina is based on the peaceful coexistence of the country’s various ethnic groups.

Turkey’s National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with Zeljko Komsic, a Croat member and current chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as Serb members Milorad Dodik and Dzaferovic, during his official visit to Sarajevo on Monday.