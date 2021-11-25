According to Brian Laundrie sleuths, Gabby Petito’s fiance left a hidden note at home before committing suicide by shooting himself.

Gabby Petito’s fiance left a hidden note at home, according to Brian Laundrie sleuths, before shooting himself in the head.

After his remains were discovered in the Florida wilderness, an autopsy revealed that Laundrie, 23, had committed suicide.

Laundrie returned to his home in Florida without his fiancée eight days after Gabby was last seen alive.

He hired an attorney while at home and refused to cooperate with the police.

However, Laundrie’s parents claimed on September 13 that their son had left home to go hiking in Florida’s Carlton Reserve.

They said it was the last time they saw him.

And now, armchair detectives believe that before vanishing, Laundrie hid a note for his parents.

“I believe he left a note at home, which his parents have,” one sleuth claimed.

“They’d probably keep it hidden so they wouldn’t have to answer for knowing about his plans.”

“No doubt they knew what was going on,” said another.

“He didn’t simply go’missing,'” says the narrator.

Laundrie’s parents allegedly “hid a gun under a flowerbed” in their backyard, according to some wild claims.

According to sleuths, Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, hid a gun under their flowerbed.

The claims are unsupported by evidence.

One post on the Gabby Petito Vanished Discussion Facebook group, which has over 50,000 members, read, “I’m going with it was assisted suicide… help from the perfect parents…”

“Perhaps they’ll find the gun in those flower beds,” the message continued.

Steven Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie, refused to say where the gun Brian used to kill himself came from or if it had been found by police.

When asked about the weapon Brian used, he told The Sun, “I’m not sure.”

The flowerbed in the Laundries’ backyard has long been a subject of speculation among online sleuths obsessed with the case.

After “drone footage appeared to show suspicious movements,” they speculated that Gabby Petito’s fiancé was hiding in a Doomsday bunker beneath the flower bed.

Others claimed they saw a water bottle that matched one found near his remains in his parents’ garden.

