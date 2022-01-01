According to campaigners, carbon offset fees do not equate to guilt-free travel.

Airline carbon offset fees do not equal guilt-free flying, according to campaigners.

Carbon offsetting schemes, according to critics, are doing little to help the aviation industry become more environmentally friendly.

Low-cost carbon offsets may make passengers feel better about flying, but they do little to reduce aviation’s climate impact, according to environmental activists.

Almost every airline now allows passengers to invest in green projects to offset their flight’s carbon footprint.

However, some offset prices, according to my research, are lower than the true cost of removing CO2.

A return flight from London to Athens will set you back between £2 and £7, while a return flight from London to New York will set you back as little as £5.

Some airlines provide free shorter-distance flights.

Such offsets, according to i analysis, are based on carbon prices ranging from £5.75 to £25 per tonne, which is significantly less than the price that industrial emitters must pay under the EU Emissions Trading System.

Under the EU ETS, carbon is currently traded for around €76 (£64).

The most carbon dioxide is released when traveling by plane.

Campaigners argue that cheap offsets do little to address aviation’s climate impact by changing consumer behavior or encouraging the development of greener aviation technologies.

Around the world, airline offset programs frequently fund tree planting, the distribution of clean cookstoves, and renewable energy projects.

Dr. Greenpeace’s chief scientist, on the other hand, believes that

These projects, according to Doug Parr, do not provide the immediate and long-term carbon removal required to adequately offset a flight’s climate impact.

“The only true offset for emitting a ton of carbon into the atmosphere is to extract a ton of carbon from the atmosphere, and that extraction must be permanent and simultaneous,” he explained.

“Because it’s prohibitively expensive, none of the ostensibly offset schemes in the aviation industry do that.”

He claimed that airlines were “greenwashing” by ignoring “unpredictable variables and inconvenient facts” that jeopardized the credibility of offset schemes.

According to Sola Zheng, an aviation researcher with the International Council on Clean Transportation, today’s carbon offset projects “differ greatly in quality” and are “not very good.”

According to independent assessments, offset credits have failed to deliver promised emissions reductions.

Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom provides a summary of recent news.

Campaigners warn that airline carbon offset fees do not equate to guilt-free travel.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]