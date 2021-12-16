According to Chris Whitty, daily admissions to Covid hospitals with the Omicron variant could reach an all-time high.

According to Chris Whitty, daily Covid hospital admissions with the Omicron variant could reach all-time highs.

Professor Chris Whitty has warned that daily Covid hospitalizations could reach an all-time high with the new Omicron variant.

The number of people admitted to hospital each day with Omicron could exceed the previous record of 4,583 set on January 12th, England’s chief medical officer told MPs in the Commons.

“Because this is going to be concentrated over a short period of time, even if it’s milder, it’s possible that you’ll end up with a higher number than that going to the hospital on a single day.”

“Anything is possible,” he said.

A total of 774 people were admitted to hospitals with Covid yesterday, but scientists have warned that this number will skyrocket once Omicron’s recent rapid spread results in hospitalizations and deaths.

Professor Whitty explained, “The whole point about this is it’ll be really concentrated in a very short period of time.”

He went on to say that “a large number of people will fall ill and be unwell at the same time across the entire economy, isolating or caring for others at the same time,” and that this could have a major impact on supply chains.

It comes as the hospitality industry led calls for additional financial support from the government this morning, as people cancel Christmas reservations in droves due to rising infection rates.

Professor Whitty, however, added “two important caveats” to predictions that hospitalizations will set new records, in an attempt to assuage fears that the NHS will be overburdened over the Christmas period.

High vaccination rates across the UK, according to the medical chief, may result in shorter hospital stays and fewer admissions to intensive care units.

“That means the total number [of people in hospital]could be lower, even if the peak number per day is higher,” he explained.

“The other thing is that the number of people admitted to ICU could be a lot lower if vaccines provide additional protection against really severe disease in addition to preventing hospitalization.”

