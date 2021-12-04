According to CNN, Chris Cuomo has been fired for assisting his brother Andrew in a sex harassment scandal.

According to CNN, Chris Cuomo was fired for allegedly assisting his brother Andrew in a sex harassment scandal.

Chris Cuomo was fired after more information “came to light” in his efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, after he was suspended earlier this week.

Andrew M. Cuomo, following his sexual harassment allegations.

CNN issued a statement on Cuomo’s dismissal via Twitter.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” it stated.

“We hired a reputable law firm to conduct the review, and we’ve fired him immediately.”

Additional information has become available during the course of that review.”

Some of Cuomo’s involvement in the former governor’s office was reported months ago, but the specifics have only recently surfaced as a result of the release of documents revealing that the anchor was far more involved than previously thought.

Cuomo attempted to use his connections in the press to help the governor’s team when his accusers made their stories public, according to text messages obtained by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Cuomo claimed that he never reported on his brother’s scandal or attempted to stifle CNN’s coverage.

“I tried to be there for my brother,” he has said.

He clarified, “I’m not a consultant.”

“I’m a nuisance.”

I had no control over anything.

I was there to listen and to give my opinion.”

Cuomo was backed by CNN, which allowed his “Cuomo Prime Time” show to air during the scandal.

However, following the new information, the network eventually suspended him on Tuesday.

“When Chris admitted to us that he had given his brother’s staff advice, he broke our rules, which we publicly acknowledged,” the network said in a statement.

“However, we recognized his unique situation and recognized his desire to prioritize his family over his job.”

According to the network, the documents show “a greater involvement in his brother’s effort than we previously knew,” which led to his suspension.

More to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.