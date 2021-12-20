According to cops, a cannibal suspect, 39, stabs a 70-year-old man before microwaving and eating his body parts to ‘cure his brain.’

According to police, a cannibal suspect, 39, stabs a 70-year-old man before microwaving and eating his body parts to ‘cure his brain.’

According to cops, a man has been charged with murder and cannibalism after allegedly microwaving the body parts of a 70-year-old man.

According to reports, James ‘Jimmy’ David Russell, 39, of Idaho, believed that eating victim David M Flaget “would cure his brain.”

On September 10, deputies from the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a suspicious death in Clark Fork, and discovered pieces of the victim’s body.

According to the Shoshone News-Press, when shocked deputies searched the property, they discovered a bloody microwave and a glass bowl, as well as a bloodied duffel bag and knife.

“When dealing with death and carnage, it’s a shock to our conscience,” Bonner County Detective Phillip Stella said.

“This is Idaho’s first cannibalism charge, as far as I’m aware.”

Russell believed he could “heal himself by cutting off portions of flesh,” which would “cure his brain,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered Flaget lying face down in the passenger seat of his truck, unresponsive.

According to the affidavit, his wrists were found taped together.

He may have been restrained before he was murdered, as no traces of blood were discovered beneath the tape.

Russell eluded the cops by barricading himself in the loft of the garage building on the property where he lived.

Russell surrendered after a brief standoff and allowed himself to be apprehended.

Stella explained, “Flaget had several conflict-like run-ins with Russell and told the family about them.”

“There were enough red flags for the family to believe Mr.

Russell posed a threat to himself and others.”

Investigators are still trying to figure out what went wrong in the shocking case, according to the officer.

“There are a lot of aspects we’ll never know,” Stella said.

“It wasn’t the most bloody crime scene, but it was more psychological, like ‘what the hell is going on here?’ and ‘why am I picking up pieces?'”

“We’re taking a walk down a dark path we don’t see very often.”

Russel has been charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on December 28th.

Cannibalism is punishable by up to 14 years in prison in Idaho, according to the state legislature.

Meanwhile, the defendant has been referred to the Idaho Security Medical Program for further assessment.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.