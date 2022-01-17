According to cops, rotting bodies were discovered decomposing in an illegal funeral home, along with ‘dozens’ of ashes that had been there for a long time.

‘Hundreds’ of ashes and rotting bodies were discovered decomposing in an illegal funeral home,’ according to cops.

At an illegal funeral home, rotting bodies were discovered.

Remains and “dozens” of ashes were discovered, according to cops.

Several bodies and cremated ashes were discovered at the Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home in upstate New York during an investigation on Friday.

After a family reported being unable to contact owner Brian M Barnett for weeks after using his cremation services, police began looking into the situation.

The license of the funeral home had been suspended in late November, according to the preliminary investigation.

The business’s home had never been licensed or properly set up to house the remains.

The business owner eventually contacted police to inform them that he still had the remains that had worried the family.

Another body was allegedly turned over to the unlicensed business last year, according to additional investigation into the funeral.

According to police, several bodies were discovered in advanced stages of decomposition.

According to police, the bodies were not stored in a “temperature-controlled location” and were “not cared for in any way.”

They were also kept in close proximity to common household items.

Other decomposed bodies were discovered in the garage, where they were thought to have been stored for a long time.

A number of containers containing ashes were also discovered.

In a press release, the Johnstown Police Department stated that “there were several containers that did not have a visible identification tag and were open.”

The process of identifying the bodies will be handled by the Fulton County Coroner’s Office, with assistance from state police.

Families will be notified once an identity has been established.

“Families who have had services at the Ehle-Barnett funeral home but have not received the remains of their loved ones should contact the Fulton County Coroner’s Office or the Johnstown Police Department,” the press release stated.

“We request that family members know the exact date, time, and location of their loved one’s death.

The AG Cole Funeral Home has been thanked by the Johnstown Police Department for their respectful handling of the remains.”

If family members have any questions about the investigation, they can email the police department.

