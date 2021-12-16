According to cops, the teen driver reached 130 mph before crashing, severely burning three passengers.

A teen driver has been charged as an adult in connection with a high-speed fiery crash in the Nazareth area that left three of his passengers badly burned and one in a medically induced coma, according to police.

Passengers warned then-16-year-old Dylan Sturts to slow down after he hit speeds of over 100 mph before colliding with a deer on Jan.

Colonial Regional police said it happened on Hecktown Road in Lower Nazareth Township on March 30.

Shurts reportedly reached speeds of at least 138 mph, according to one victim.

Prosecutors on Monday filed 14 charges against Sturts, including three counts each of aggravated assault causing injury with extreme indifference, aggravated assault by vehicle, and reckless endangerment in connection with the crash.

According to court records, Sturts had not been arraigned as of Monday afternoon.

Two 17-year-old girls and a man were seriously injured in the crash.

According to police, one of the teen girls suffered third-degree burns over 56% of her body and had to be placed in a medically induced coma following the crash.

She’s had multiple surgeries and will likely require more in the future.

According to police, the man and another teen girl suffered second- and third-degree burns, as well as other injuries, including severe injuries to the girl’s hip and back after she was thrown from the car.

On the night of January, police were called to a car fire.

In Lower Nazareth Township, on Hecktown Road between Frank Street and Cobblestone Drive.

A broken utility pole, damaged trees, a struck deer, and debris led to a Subaru WRX engulfed in flames in a front yard, where responding firefighters and police discovered a crash scene that spanned almost 663 feet.

During the crash, one of the girls was ejected, and police said all four occupants of the vehicle suffered severe burns and were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.

For treatment, he went to St. Luke’s University Hospital.

Sturts was questioned at the hospital and said he was driving on Hecktown Road when he hit a deer and lost control of his vehicle.

According to police, the three passengers each reported that Sturts was driving more than three times the posted 35 mph speed limit.

They all informed him…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.