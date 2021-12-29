According to court documents, the girl witnessed her mother being shot to death in her Harrisburg home.

Authorities say a domestic violence incident in a city home Tuesday night resulted in the death of a Harrisburg woman.

Brian K McCullough Jr., 36, has been charged with one count of criminal homicide in Erika King’s death, according to District Attorney Fran Chardo.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, McCullough went inside 1816 Boas Street and began firing around 9:30 p.m., just as police arrived.

Several bullets struck King while her daughter stood nearby, according to the affidavit.

At the scene, King was pronounced dead.

McCullough fled the house and was apprehended outside, according to the affidavit.

The homicide was described by Harrisburg police as a domestic violence incident with no threat to the public.

According to the affidavit, McCullough is a Harrisburg resident who lives on the 200 block of South 20th Street.

One neighbor, Tanya, who only gave her first name, told INFOSURHOY she was aware of domestic issues at the house because she saw signs of abuse.

Tanya has lived there for nearly three years and claims that the problems have persisted throughout that time.

“All I know is that [King] looks after her children, works, and does whatever else she needs to do — I’m confident she can handle her own.”

According to Tanya, King has three children.

“I just can’t believe a man would shoot a woman here,” she expressed her disbelief.

This was the city’s second homicide this week and the 13th of the year.

Becky Metrick, a staff writer, contributed to this story.

