According to Denmark’s top health official, normal life could be restored in TWO MONTHS as Omicron works to end the pandemic.

According to Denmark’s top health official, normal life could be restored in just TWO MONTHS as Omicron works to end the pandemic.

Tyra Grove Krause, the chief epidemiologist at Denmark’s State Serum Institute, predicts a peak in new cases of the variant later this month.

Ms Krause told TV2 that a new study by the organization found that the new variant’s risk of hospitalization is half that of the Delta variant.

According to her, the new information has given authorities hope that the pandemic in Denmark will be over in two months, and that normal life will soon resume.

“I believe we will have that in the next two months,” the health commissioner said, “and then I hope the infection will start to subside and we can resume our normal lives.”

It comes as a slew of studies show Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

However, Ms Krause emphasized that there was still work to be done in the coming months to combat the pandemic.

According to the most recent data, Denmark’s current seven-day average case rate is 20,886.

There have been 823,026 cases reported, with 3,292 deaths.

“Omicron will peak at the end of January, and we will see declining infection pressure and a decreasing pressure on the health-care system in February,” Ms Krause said.

“However, we must make a concerted effort in January, as it will be difficult to get through.”

“Omicron is here to stay, and we will see massive infection spread in the coming months,” she added.

“At the end of it, we’ll be in a better position than we were before.”

“In the long run, we’re in a situation where coronavirus is present but under control, and only the most vulnerable need to be vaccinated until the next winter season.”

Ms Krause’s upbeat remarks came three days after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu sent out an upbeat message.

Despite his warning that Covid could spawn another variant and prolong the pandemic, he believes the virus can be defeated by 2022.

In a message for the New Year of 2022, Dr. Tedros stated that wealthy countries must…

