According to Dickinson College police, ‘intimidating’ stickers were left on the Jewish center.

Carlisle police are looking for a man who put “intimidating” stickers on the Jewish center at Dickinson College.

The man was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at the Asbell Center for Jewish Life, according to police.

Sunday is the day of rest.

A man with blonde hair, glasses, and a blue baseball cap was seen on surveillance video wearing a mask and talking on the phone.

On video, the man is seen putting stickers on the building’s door and windows.

According to the police, the stickers had an “inflammatory and intimidating message.”

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo should call Carlisle police at 717-243-5252 or leave a tip on the Crimewatch website.

Information can also be sent to Det.

[email protected] is the address for Thomas Dolan Jr.

INFOSURHOY has more information: