According to ex-Lady Hervey, Bill Clinton and Harvey Epstein were ‘like brothers’ and enjoyed being around Prince Andrew.

Lady Victoria Hervey, Prince Andrew’s former girlfriend, claims that Bill Clinton and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were “like brothers” and “loved” socializing with the royal.

According to records, the disgraced financier visited the White House at least 17 times during Clinton’s first three years in office, and Clinton flew on Epstein’s private jet several times.

Lady Victoria, Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend, who met Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell 20 years ago, has now revealed details about their friendship, claiming they were “super close” and acted “like brothers.”

“Clinton was definitely very close to Jeffrey,” the socialite said in an interview with ITV’s Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and the Paedophile.

“I’m not sure if you saw the paintings in Jeffrey Epstein’s house, one of which was a portrait of Bill Clinton wearing the dress Monica Lewinsky wore during their affair.

“He was close to Jeffrey Epstein, so yeah.”

He was close to Ghislaine, and they were like brothers.”

According to a new report, paedo Epstein’s lawyers tried to hide his ties to former US President Bill Clinton during his wife Hillary’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Clinton has always denied knowing anything about Epstein’s crimes or being close to him.

However, Epstein’s infamous “little black book” of contacts included 21 phone numbers and several email addresses for Clinton.

Lady Victoria, who socialized with Epstein, Maxwell, and Andrew in the early 2000s, claimed in the documentary that Epstein and Clinton were friends with Prince Andrew because they “loved” the fact that he was the Queen’s son.

“Prince Andrew was the son of the Queen of England,” Lady Victoria said when questioned by presenter Ranvir Singh about why she thought they liked being around the Duke of York.

That is something that the Americans adore.

That wowed Jeffery.

That was a hit with Bill Clinton.”

When Infosurhoy contacted Andrew’s spokesperson, he declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Ranvir was caught on tape dialing Andrew’s phone number, which he discovered in Epstein’s infamous “black book,” where he was listed several times with 16 phone numbers next to his name.

It comes at a time when Andrew is being questioned about his relationship with Maxwell and the tangled web that connects the Duke to Epstein’s shady world.

The bombshell ITV documentary revealed Andrew’s close friendship with Maxwell, who used to visit the embattled royal several times a day and was free to come and go as she pleased. Furious viewers blasted Andrew.

