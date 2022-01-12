According to experts, Prince Andrew is ‘finished’ as a working royal and is likely to lose his military honors due to a court battle.

A US judge today ruled that Ms Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against the Duke of York can proceed, despite allegations that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old.

The decision by Judge Lewis A Kaplan is a huge setback for Andrew, whose lawyers argued earlier this month that the case should be dismissed.

Virginia’s civil lawsuit should be dropped, according to the Duke’s lawyers, because of a previous (dollar)500,000 (£371,000) deal she made with Jeffrey Epstein in 2009.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, said that only the parties to the settlement agreement, Epstein and Ms Giuffre and their associates, could benefit from it, not a “third party” like Andrew.

Judge Lewis A Kaplan agreed today, ruling that Prince Andrew’s motion was “denied in every respect.”

According to one expert, the result is “very bad news” for the prince, who will most likely lose his military honors as a result.

“Obviously, this will do nothing to help his reputation, and I believe he is finished as a working royal,” royal biographer Phil Dampier told Infosurhoy.

“It was suggested that he return this year for the 40th anniversary of the Falklands events, but with the way things are going, that isn’t going to happen for him.”

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he loses his military patronage in the future.”

According to sources close to Andrew, if the lawsuit against him goes to trial, he may try to settle it out of court.

Mr Dampier admitted today that this will “probably” be the case, because “97% of civil cases in America” settle.

“I can’t see any other way out of this now,” the expert said, “without causing massive embarrassment to the Royal Family and the Queen in her platinum jubilee.”

“His lawyers appear to have hinted that an out-of-court settlement may be their only option.

“And I believe that’s pretty much his only option now – he could go to court and fight it, but he’ll have to take the risk that if he loses, it’ll cost him even more.”

The duke’s lawyers were reported last week to be keeping the settlement option “on the table” because a court case could have a negative impact on other senior royals, including the 95-year-old Queen.

But, as Mr Dampier pointed out, we’ll have to wait.

