Experts believe the theory that Covid came from a Wuhan lab leak is “plausible” because of the infection of a Taiwanese researcher.

The lab worker who tested positive for the Delta variant on Thursday had been bitten by a coronavirus-infected mouse during experiments at a high-biosecurity facility in Taipei, the island’s capital.

The woman, who is in her twenties and has received two vaccinations, has not traveled abroad recently.

For over a month, Taiwan has been without domestic broadcasting.

Investigators believe she contracted the virus while working at Taiwan’s most prestigious institute, the Academia Sinica.

If confirmed, it would support the theory that a similar lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China caused the global pandemic.

“If the lab worker was infected at her workplace, the lab leak theory will gain credibility,” said Yanzhong Huang, a Chinese public health expert at the Council on Foreign Relations think tank.

“This case comes as we’ve reached a stalemate in the Covid-19 origins investigation, with no progress in determining whether the outbreak was caused by a natural spillover from animals or a lab leak.”

The Wuhan lab is only a few miles from the wet market where a number of early Covid cases were discovered.

Shi Zhengli, a coronavirus expert who worked at WIV and is known as the “bat woman,” used mice in “gain of function” experiments to test the impact of modified bat viruses.

While some academics advocate genetic adaptation of animal pathogens as important research for combating future pandemics, the practice is prohibited in a number of countries due to the risks involved, such as deadly virus escape.

The lab leak theory has been proven plausible by both British and US government investigations.

It’s possible that a researcher was infected in an accident and then spread the disease in the community after leaving work, as the Taiwan lab worker is suspected of doing.

China has flatly denied the theory and has obstructed international investigations into the coronavirus’s origins.

Human infections were discovered in labs in Taiwan, Singapore, and China in 2003 and 2004 while researching the Sara coronavirus, according to US biologist and biosafety expert Richard Ebright.

“These incidents demonstrate that laboratory accidents do happen,” he said, “including those that result in infection of a laboratory worker and transmission of infection from the laboratory worker to the general public.”

“It’s entirely possible that a Wuhan laboratory worker infected with Sars-related coronaviruses became infected and then…

