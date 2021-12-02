According to French media, Macron calls Boris Johnson a “clown.”

According to French media, Macron refers to Boris Johnson as a “clown.”

According to quotes in a satirical weekly newspaper in France, the French President said the Prime Minister was presiding over a “circus.”

According to a report in France, French President Emmanuel Macron has privately referred to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a “clown” and believes Johnson is attempting to make Paris the “scapegoat” for Brexit’s “catastrophic” nature.

Mr Macron is quoted as telling his advisers in the satirical and investigative newspaper Le Canard enchaîné that Mr Johnson leads a “circus” in which he is constructive in private conversations but “inelegant” in public.

When i inquired about the quotes, the French Embassy in the United Kingdom refused to comment.

Following the deaths of 27 people in the sea last week, Mr Macron was enraged by Prime Minister Theresa May’s “not serious” decision to tweet a letter urging France to agree to take back asylum seekers who cross the Channel to the UK.

In the midst of the recent spat, Mr Macron is said to have had “grown-up” discussions with Mr Johnson behind closed doors, in which he apologizes for public rhetorical jabs at France, which he makes to court “public opinion.”

According to reports, the French president told advisers that the PM wants to blame France for Brexit-related issues such as petrol and retail shortages, while attacking Paris over the so-called “sausage war” over Northern Ireland trade, fishing rights, and the Aukus defense pact with the US and Australia.

“It’s very sad to see a big country, with which we could do a lot of things, led by a clown,” Mr Macron said on November 27, according to the report.

It came as French ambassador to the UK Sylvie Bermann joked on Times Radio that relations between the two countries had “never been as bad since Waterloo.”

Mr Johnson and Mr Macron, according to Downing Street, have a “close working relationship.”

“I haven’t seen those reports,” the PM’s official spokesman told reporters on Wednesday when asked if Mr Johnson considers himself or Mr Macron to be “a clown,” as the President reportedly said.

“The most important thing for us to do, and what the public on both sides of the Channel wants us to do, is to concentrate on preventing further loss of life.”

“We continue to have very close relationships with the French Government and our French counterparts, and we will continue to work with them on a variety of issues, including addressing the issue of small boats,” he added.

According to French media, Macron calls Boris Johnson a “clown.”

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Macron brands Boris Johnson a ‘clown’, French media says