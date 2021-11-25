According to French prosecutors, the 27 migrants killed in the Channel disaster included three children and a pregnant woman.

According to a source at the French prosecutor’s office, three children and a pregnant woman were among those killed while attempting to cross the Channel in a dinghy yesterday.

The total number of fatalities was reduced from 31 to 27 last night by French authorities.

It’s the worst Channel mishap ever.

They were said to be from the Middle East.

Two people survived and are being treated for hypothermia in the hospital.

They are believed to be Iraqis.

It comes as a verbal spat between the French and the British erupted this morning over who is to blame for the tragedy.

A French fishing boat saw around 15 bodies floating in the water near Calais around 2 p.m. local time, close to an empty dinghy.

The migrants’ dinghy had deflated, and when rescuers arrived, it was “deflated like an inflatable garden pool,” according to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

The dinghy was reportedly struck by a larger cargo ship, according to the French regional news outlet La Voix Du Nord, but this has not been confirmed.

According to the news outlet, only a few people on board the ship were given life jackets.

According to local fishermen, more boats left Calais on Wednesday than usual because the weather was calm and ideal for sailing.

The sea, on the other hand, was icy.

The French authorities led the rescue effort, but it’s unclear how many people had died by the time they were rescued from the sea.

A British helicopter from Lydd and an RNLI lifeboat were involved in the rescue efforts, according to HM Coastguard.

On Wednesday, four suspected human traffickers were apprehended, and a fifth was apprehended on Thursday morning.

While the tragedy brought attention to the dangers of crossing the Channel in small boats, people are still trying to get to the UK before the weather worsens and the journey becomes even more hazardous.

