According to Ghislaine Maxwell, who was raped at Epstein’s ‘Paedo Island,’ Prince Andrew’may have been filmed.’

One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s accusers claims that Prince Andrew was filmed on Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘paedo island.’

Sarah Ransome has spoken out about her ordeal on the island, where she was raped by Epstein and attempted to flee by swimming through shark-infested waters.

She was present at the trial of 59-year-old socialite Maxwell, who was accused of “serving up” young women for former lover Epstein to abuse.

The Duke of York, who was a friend of Epstein’s, is said to have visited Little St James in the Caribbean, which the locals call “Paedo Island.”

Virginia Roberts, now 38, claimed in a civil lawsuit in the United States that Andrew assaulted her when she was 17 in New York, London, and on the island.

The royal has categorically denied any wrongdoing and has vehemently denied the lawsuit’s allegations.

Epstein’s high-profile friends, including the Prince, were monitored by hidden cameras on the island, according to Ransom.

She told the Mail on Sunday, “I once lit a cigarette and Jeffrey, who hated smoking, appeared out of nowhere.”

“When I tried to flee, I purposefully chose a remote location, but Ghislaine and security guards arrived almost immediately.”

“I have tapes of every person who has ever been on my properties,” Jeffrey once told me.

While there have been rumors that Epstein secretly filmed everyone who came to ‘Paedo Island,’ Ransome is the first of his victims to make the claim.

Epstein’s obsession with surveillance was so strong, she recalled, that he had a tracking device installed on her phone.

Her suspicions stem from the fact that when she refused to go to his house, he arrived in a limo alongside her.

Maxwell, she believes, will be found guilty, and she claims she “enabled Jeffrey to do what he did.”

“I think she’s a bad person.”

She is a narcissist who believes she has committed no wrongdoing.

We were insignificant to her.

I sincerely hope that justice is served.

“This was a complex trafficking operation, like a spider’s web.”

I was drawn in by the fact that I was approached by girls my age.”

Ransome has written a book, Silenced No More, about her experiences, which will be released in the UK this week.

In 2019, Epstein was discovered hanged in his New York jail cell, where he was awaiting trial on child sex charges.

Many conspiracy theorists believe that Epstein did not commit suicide because of his high-profile connections to Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton.

Ian Maxwell, Maxwell’s brother, has now stated that she believes Epstein was murdered as well.

