According to Ghislaine Maxwell’s testimony, Virginia Giuffre “told fellow Epstein “slave” that she had sex with Prince Andrew.”

A witness in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial claimed that Virginia Roberts Giuffre told one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims that she had sex with Prince Andrew.

Ms Giuffre, then Miss Roberts, 17, allegedly showed the victim an infamous photo of herself posing with Andrew at the home of convicted sex trafficker Maxwell.

Carolyn Andriano, 35, has now given up her right to anonymity in order to reveal everything she knows about Virginia’s alleged encounter.

Miss Roberts texted her from London in March 2001, saying she was going to dinner with Andrew, Maxwell, and Epstein, she told the Daily Mail.

Miss Roberts is said to have shown Miss Andriano a photo of herself with Andrew and told her, “I got to sleep with him,” when she was in Florida.

She is also said to have stated that they “had sex” after dinner.

“I asked her if she’d been to the palace,” Mrs Andriona, who is now a mother of five, explained.

‘I got to sleep with him,’ she added.

“I said, ‘What? You’re f****** with me,’ and she said, ‘No, I have to sleep with him.’

“She said they had dinner and sex,” the married mum continued.

“She didn’t say anything about what they ate or where they were – that wasn’t the subject of our conversation.”

“It was just that she couldn’t believe she’d been given the opportunity to sleep with Prince Andrew.”

Mrs. Andriano’s account is the first time an independent account of Miss Robert’s alleged meeting with Andrew has surfaced.

And it comes as Andrew is embroiled in a legal battle with Ms Roberts Giuffre’, who is accusing Andrew of sexually assaulting her three times when she was 17 – a charge Andrew vehemently denies.

According to sources close to him, the photo of him with Miss Roberts may be a forgery, and he claims he has no recollection of it being taken.

They had dinner and sex, she said.

It comes after Mrs. Andriano testified against Maxwell in a harrowing manner during her trial last month.

The evidence of the married mother supported four of the five guilty verdicts against her, including the most serious charge of sex trafficking a minor, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

She claims she was a victim of Epstein and Maxwell between the ages of 14 and 17, and was recruited by Virginia Giuffre through their heinous pyramid scheme of abuse, in which young girls were forced to recruit other young girls.

Last month, Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking and grooming girls for abuse by paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

She was accused of “serving up” young women to the…

