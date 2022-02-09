According to health experts, Zimbabweans have begun to recognize the advantages of eating pulses.

As the country commemorates World Pulses Day on February 8, awareness campaigns on the benefits of pulses have been ramped up.

As health issues force people to return to traditional foods, Zimbabweans are discovering more benefits of eating pulses.

“Let us not lock down on nutrition as we lock down,” says a jingle by local singer Bob Nyabinde.

The jingle continues by encouraging Zimbabweans to eat nutritious foods.

“We believe pulses are for the poor because we’ve seen them donated by food relief agencies to the poor and starving during droughts,” Rumbidzayi Mukori, a dietician in Harare, told Anadolu Agency.

“It takes time for stigmatization to fade while raising awareness, and you lose taste buds as you get older,” Mukori continued. “That’s where we come in as dieticians to help people prepare foods in a way that will rekindle their love for pulses.”

“As a result, we’ve noticed some progress.”

According to the World Food Program (WFP), pulse consumption is on the rise in Zimbabwe.

“As evidenced by the crop assessment for 2021, production of sugar beans, African peas, and groundnuts has been increasing in Zimbabwe, with production ranging from 108 percent to 142 percent higher than in 2020.”

“These are primarily produced for domestic consumption,” WFP assistant communications officer Tatenda Macheka explained.

Pulses are dried legume seeds that are high in protein, fiber, and minerals while being low in fat, making them an excellent addition to any diet.

Benefits to the body

“We join the rest of the world in commemorating World Pulses Day because pulses are critical to our programs, saving and changing lives,” WFP’s Tatenda Macheka said, adding that “World Pulses Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits of pulses as part of sustainable food production.”

Red, green, yellow, and brown lentils are examples of pulses.

Pulses include black-eyed peas, garden peas, runner beans, chickpeas, broad beans, and kidney beans, which are popular in most African countries, including Zimbabwe.

“Pulses Day is extremely important to me.

