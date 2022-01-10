According to Instagram, these are the world’s most beautiful beaches.

According to Instagram, the world’s most beautiful beaches

Many tourists consider capturing a sunset over the water, as well as a shot of their legs while tanning on the sand, to be an essential part of their vacation.

However, some beaches are more likely to attract this type of behavior than others.

Beach photos and hashtags on Instagram were analyzed to determine the top ten most beautiful beaches in the world based on the number of posts shared.

LuxuryHotel.com has compiled a list of the beaches with the most Instagram posts and compared them to the length of each stretch of sand to determine which ones receive the most ‘posts per metre.’

Find out which ones made the cut by reading on.

The number one spot on the list went to Thailand’s Paradise Beach.

It won by a large margin thanks to its 5,966 posts per metre.

The infamous Full Moon Party, which takes place on Phuket’s 150-meter beach, attracts locals, tourists, and DJs who party all night.

Kelingking Beach in Bali came in second with 3,644 Instagram posts per metre.

With a length of only around 100 meters, it is one of the shortest beaches on the list.

The beach is only accessible by boat, making it extremely exclusive and enticing to tourists and influencers alike.

With 2,117 Instagram posts per metre, Miami’s South Beach came in third place.

South Beach is significantly longer than the top two beaches on the list, at two miles.

With hundreds of nightclubs, restaurants, boutiques, and hotels, it’s a popular tourist and local destination.

Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, came in fourth with 2,075 posts per metre.

Every year, more than 2.7 million people are said to visit the beach.

The number of visitors it receives in comparison to its size is enormous, at just over half a mile long.

The beach is well-known for its surfing culture, but it also has a variety of wildlife.

During the months of migration, pods of whales and dolphins have been seen in the bay, and fairy penguins have been seen swimming close to the shore.

Ponta Negra Beach, also in Brazil, rounds out the top five.

The beach stretches for two and a half miles and has an average of 1,845 Instagram posts per metre.

The Morro do Careca, a large dune and a landmark of Natal, is located here.

Tents serving food and drinks line the beach, and multicolored fishing boats can frequently be seen in the water.

“Many are currently on the lookout for their perfect summer holiday, and…,” a LuxuryHotel spokesperson said.

Paradise Beach, Phuket, Thailand