According to investigators, a police officer struck a pedestrian, took his body, and later returned it to the scene.

Investigators say a police officer struck a pedestrian, took his body, and later returned it to the scene.

According to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N Stephens II, the officer, Louis Santiago, 25, of Bloomfield, was charged with reckless vehicular homicide, desecrating human remains, and other charges.

Santiago was off-duty and driving north on the Garden State Parkway around 3 a.m. on Nov. 1, according to Stephens.

1 when he collided with Damian Z Dymka, 29, of Garfield, who was walking near Exit 151.

In a statement, the prosecutor stated, “Santiago failed to maintain his lane and traveled on the right shoulder of the Garden State Parkway, striking (Dymka).”

Santiago and his passenger, Albert Guzman, 25, of Newark, did not call 911 or attempt to help Dymka, who was a nurse, after striking her.

“(The suspects) returned multiple times to the scene before Santiago loaded the victim into the Honda and drove him away,” Stephens said.

“Santiago then allegedly took the body to his Bloomfield home, where he, his mother, and Guzman discussed what to do with it.”

Santiago eventually drove Dymka’s body back to the crash site, according to Stephens.

Santiago’s father, a lieutenant with the Newark Police Department, called 911 to report his son had been in an accident, according to Stephens.

According to Stephens, Dymka was found dead in the back seat of the car when New Jersey State Police troopers arrived.

Santiago was charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, endangering an injured victim, desecrating human remains, obstructing the administration of justice, conspiring to obstruct prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of official misconduct, according to Stephens.

Guzman, the passenger, was charged with conspiring to desecrate human remains, obstructing apprehension, and conspiring to obstruct apprehension and tamper with physical evidence.

The mother of Louis Santiago, Annette Santiago, 53, of Bloomfield, was charged with the same offenses as Guzman, according to Stephens.

According to the prosecutor, all three were arrested and released pending court appearances.