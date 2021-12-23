The man killed by the cop was allegedly driving a backhoe through a NJ neighborhood at 5 a.m., according to investigators.

The man killed by the cop was reportedly driving a backhoe through a NJ neighborhood at 5 a.m., according to investigators.

Investigators say the man fatally shot by a Vineland, NJ, police sergeant on Saturday was operating a backhoe that had damaged several cars before the officer used his weapon to get him to stop.

The victim was identified by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office as Joshua Gonzalez, 20, of Millville, and the officer who shot him was identified as Vineland Police Sgt.

Officers were called to West Park Drive in Vineland around 5 a.m. on August 18 for a report of a person driving a construction backhoe in an erratic manner, according to the office.

According to authorities, the incident took place at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park.

According to officials, officers attempted to stop Gonzalez for about 30 minutes, during which time he damaged several homes and vehicles, including two police cars, an ambulance, and an occupied car.

Platania fired his weapon, fatally wounding Gonzalez, as the officers attempted to stop him, according to the office.

Gonzalez, according to the office, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:48 a.m.

Officers and paramedics were dispatched.

Three Vineland police officers were injured in the incident and treated and released at a nearby hospital, according to authorities.

There was no word on whether or not there were any other casualties.

The office in charge of all cases involving police officers killing people is still looking into the incident.

