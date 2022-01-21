According to Jason Leitch, another lockdown in Scotland is “unlikely,” but there will be “tricky moments” ahead.

Professor Jason Leitch, the national clinical director, told BBC Radio Scotland that he does not see a return to the strict restrictions imposed earlier in the pandemic.

Although a return to full lockdown in Scotland is unlikely, one of Scotland’s leading clinicians has predicted “tricky moments” in the coming months.

In recent weeks, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has expressed optimism about the Omicron variant’s future, citing the Scottish Government’s failure to meet daily infection projections.

Scotland has “turned the corner on the Omicron wave,” according to Ms Sturgeon, who stated this week.

He stated, “I don’t think we’ll go back to full lockdowns.”

“I can’t say for sure – no one knows for sure – but my reading of the science, the history of pandemics, and the global research that’s going on would suggest that the very early days – now some two years ago, unbelievably – when we were locked in our houses…

We’re not going back there, I don’t believe.

“However, I believe we’ll have some bumps in the road out, but I’m optimistic today because Omicron is dwindling.”

Ms. Sturgeon announced this week that the remaining restrictions imposed to combat the Omicron strain, such as crowd limits at events, social distancing in public places, and table service in venues serving alcohol, will be lifted on Monday.

Face masks will still be required in public places, and government guidance continues to encourage people to work from home, as well as self-isolation requirements and the vaccine passport scheme, which are still in effect for some venues.

Secondary schools will continue to require students to wear face coverings.

Prof Leitch, when asked when schoolchildren will be able to remove their masks, said, “I honestly don’t know.”

“We have a very, very senior Education Recovery Group (ERG), chaired by (Professor) Linda Bauld, with experts in education, of course, but also in public health, parent representatives, and unions.”

