According to Jason Leitch, the peak of Covid cases in Scotland is expected in’mid to late January.’

According to National Clinical Director Jason Leitch, Scotland’s current wave of covid cases is expected to peak in mid to late January.

Professor Leitch predicted that, due to the more infectious Omicron variant, cases would continue to rise after the new year, peaking “around mid to late January, possibly even pushing into February.”

On Boxing Day (December 26), more than 11,000 positive cases are estimated to have been recorded, while preliminary data shows 8,252 positive cases on Christmas Day (December 25) and 10,562 on December 27.

However, due to current issues with PCR results taking longer to arrive, the actual number of cases may be significantly higher.

“The modeling suggests that the peak of the Omicron wave in the United Kingdom will be somewhere around mid to late January, maybe even pushing into February,” Prof Leitch said on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland program earlier today.

“A lot will depend on human behavior.”

That will be determined by what we do right now.

“Remember, if this is a massive wave, we may want it to stretch out over a longer period of time so that more people can be vaccinated.”

“Every day counts here if you can vaccinate 75,000 people per day.”

“So, if you can make it last a little longer, the population won’t be as affected.”

“The modeling suggests that we won’t see the big numbers, which seems terrifying with nine to ten and 11,000, but the big numbers won’t be seen for two to three weeks.”

The Scottish Government has launched a major campaign to get all Scots over the age of 18 ‘boosted by the bells,’ urging them to get a booster dose of the covid vaccine.