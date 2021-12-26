According to John Curtice, Boris Johnson has lost the trust of Leave voters in 2021, but Keir Starmer is still battling.

Both leaders could be in trouble, according to the pollster, and how voters feel in the coming months could be determined by Covid-19.

According to elections expert Sir John Curtice, Boris Johnson has lost his poll lead by losing his ability to unite Leave supporters in the wake of sleaze and rule-breaking allegations, but Labour has yet to gain voters’ trust.

The Conservatives are “going down the tubes,” according to the academic, as Leave voters abandon the party in the wake of mounting allegations of wrongdoing by ministers and officials.

Sir Keir Starmer, on the other hand, has “been struggling to make that much impression,” according to Sir John, with the public still unsure of what Labour stands for.

Sir John’s “poll of polls,” which uses data from 12 different companies, shows that the Conservatives started the year with 39%, climbed to 43% after the successful Covid-19 vaccine rollout, but then fell to 37% in November and 33% in December.

Meanwhile, Labour is on track to finish the year with 39% of the vote, a significant lead over the government but no higher than it was at this time last year.

“We’re talking about a Tory vote collapse, not a Labour party revival,” Sir John told me. “The point is that Labour still has to make any kind of significant advance in their own popularity.”

It’s all about the Conservatives’ impending demise.”

Since the general election in 2019, the Conservatives have gained a small amount of support from Remain voters, reaching a high of 24% in the middle of this year, up from just 19% on election day.

However, the percentage of Leave voters who support the party has dropped from 74% to just 53% in the last two years.

“The crucial attribute that Boris Johnson brought to the table – which wasn’t just his overall success, because it wasn’t – was his ability to unite Leave voters behind the Conservative party,” Sir John said.

“That is now in doubt… The point is that the Labour party is back in the game simply if the Leave coalition fractures, which is the prospect that we face at the moment.”

