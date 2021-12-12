According to John Swinney, a variant of the Omicron is ‘galloping’ across Scotland.

According to John Swinney, the Omicron variant is ‘galloping’ across Scotland.

John Swinney has refused to rule out limiting the size of Christmas Day celebrations in Scotland, warning that the Omicron Covid variant is “galloping” across the country.

Ministers are considering new restrictions to stop the spread of the disease, according to the Deputy First Minister, and an announcement is expected on Tuesday.

He said this would include expanding the Covid certification scheme, also known as vaccine passports, to more establishments such as pubs and restaurants.

However, he said he couldn’t rule out tightening other restrictions and that there was no “definite answer” on whether or not Christmas Day gatherings would be capped in size.

“Fundamentally, we face a very serious threat,” he told the BBC on Sunday, “because Omicron is galloping its way into Scotland and circulating around our communities.”

“We can all take some basic precautions, whether it’s mask-wearing, physical separation, or ensuring that we’re all vaccinated.”

“Obviously, there are difficult issues to be wrestled with about whether we need to do more, and the Government is considering those issues over the weekend.”

In a worst-case scenario, according to modeling published in a Scottish Government evidence paper last week, infections could reach 25,000 per day by December 20.

Mr Swinney, who is also Scotland’s Covid Recovery Secretary, explained that even if Omicron’s illness was mild, it would have a significant impact on the NHS.

“Even if there is a small level of hospitalisation of a very, very large number of infections in our society, our National Health Service will be overwhelmed,” he said.

“That’s the hard truth.

“So I would strongly advise against the notion that the impact of Omicron can be almost trivialized because it may be a minor condition.”

Ministers are considering three main strategies to combat Omicron, according to him: speeding up the booster vaccination program, expanding Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme, and reintroducing daily restrictions.

When asked if this could include limiting the number of people who can sit at the Christmas dinner table with Scots, she said yes.

