According to John Whittingdale, the BBC licence fee will be phased out and replaced by government grants and subscriptions.

According to John Whittingdale, the BBC license fee will be phased out and replaced by government grants and subscriptions.

Former Culture Secretary John Whittingdale believes the BBC licence fee could be replaced by a government grant, which would be supplemented by Netflix-style subscriptions.

According to John Whittingdale, the BBC licence fee could be scrapped and replaced with a government grant, with viewers paying a voluntary subscription for entertainment and sport.

According to the former Culture Secretary, superfast broadband will eventually allow viewers to “switch off” the BBC and only pay for the programs they want to watch.

Mr Whittingdale, who was sacked as Media Minister in the Autumn reshuffle, told me that a “core” BBC, which provides public service broadcasting such as news and children’s programming, could be funded by the taxpayer, with viewers paying a Netflix-style subscription for additional content.

“Wouldn’t it be better to fund a core BBC package with a central government grant and taxation?” the Conservative MP enquired.

“Instead of £159 per year, it would be a lower amount to pay for things that only a small number of people are willing to pay for – news, current affairs, and arts programming.”

“Additionally, two-thirds of the current fee could be a voluntary subscription (for populist programming),” he continued.

You wouldn’t be obligated to pay.”

According to the former minister, this is a “progressive” solution because it eliminates the inconsistency of a “flat rate, poll tax” compulsory license fee, which could appeal to people of all political stripes.

The switch to subscription could only happen once the government has achieved universal superfast broadband coverage, allowing everyone to watch TV over the internet and “turn off” the BBC if they don’t want its services.

Mr Whittingdale, speaking ahead of the BBC’s centenary next year, said the cancellation of around one million license fees in the last two years posed an existential threat to the corporation.

“There are warning signs.

The decrease in license fee numbers is only going to get worse.

On-demand television appeals to the younger generation much more.”

The BBC will have to reduce its programming, including drama.

“The BBC will have to consider whether it really needs to produce so much content.”

They produce excellent drama, but if the BBC stopped producing drama, there would be plenty of other excellent drama commissioned by a variety of services with substantial budgets.”

Before he walked away.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

BBC licence fee will be axed and replaced by government grant and subscription, John Whittingdale predicts