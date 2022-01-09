According to Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry, over 5,100 people have been detained as a result of unrest.

Over 5,100 people have been detained in Kazakhstan due to unrest, according to the Interior Ministry.

According to the ministry, more than 1,300 security personnel have been injured while protecting public order.

SULTAN, NUR

Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry said on Sunday that the total number of people detained since the violent protests began last week has risen to 5,135.

More than 1,300 security personnel have been injured while protecting the public order, according to the ministry.

It added that 300 people were apprehended while attempting to flee the country with large sums of money and stolen goods, including firearms and cellphones.

“At the moment, the counter-terrorism operation is ongoing in order to maintain security and order in the country,” the statement said.

“Today, the situation in all parts of the country has stabilized.

“All previously seized local government buildings have been liberated,” the statement added.

Citizens of neighboring countries were also detained, according to the ministry on Saturday.

Over the past week, protests against an increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices have devolved into massive riots across Kazakhstan.

The ministry announced on Thursday that at least 18 security personnel and 26 protesters had died as a result of the ongoing unrest.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev responded by declaring a state of emergency in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s commercial capital, and the oil-rich Mangystau region, from which the protests spread across the country.

* Beyza Binnur Donmez is the author of this piece.