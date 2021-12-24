According to Labour, the cost of living is affecting charitable giving.

According to Labour, the cost of living is affecting charitable donations.

According to data from the Charities Aid Foundation, money donated to good causes decreased between 2019 and 2020.

The Labour Party has warned that a combination of rising inflation, energy and fuel prices will hit charitable donations this Christmas.

According to the Charities Aid Foundation, 30% of people donated to charitable causes in December 2020, down from 40% the previous holiday season, as the pandemic and concerns about the cost of living dampened charitable giving.

Charities typically receive their highest donations in November and December, but Labour claims that the downward trend will continue this Christmas.

According to the Charities Aid Foundation, the average donation size fell from £61 in 2019 to £58 in December 2020, down from £67 in December 2018.

Inflation rose to 5.1% in the year to November, the highest level in ten years, while the government’s tax hikes to pay for the NHS and social care will take effect in April of next year.

The cost of energy is also expected to rise in 2022, with Emma Pinchbeck, the chief executive of Energy UK, warning yesterday that household bills could rise by up to 50% due to the pressure on businesses caused by global fuel shortages.

Many charities are concerned about their viability in the coming year, according to the Charity Commission, partly because of a drop in donations.

“At the start of the pandemic, we saw a huge surge in donations and participation in charity work,” Lucy Powell, the Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said.

The country was brought together by a common spirit.

“A cost-of-living crisis has resulted from Tory economic mismanagement.

Taxes, gas prices, and grocery store prices are all rising, threatening to deplete charitable donations at a critical time of year.

“Rather than raising national insurance next spring, Labour would boost family budgets and confidence by cutting VAT on home energy bills for the winter months.”

Labour claims that during the winter, they would temporarily reduce VAT on domestic energy bills and would not have implemented the planned national insurance increase in April.

