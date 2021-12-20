According to Lincolnshire Police, a woman dialed 999 to complain that her “boyfriend wouldn’t kiss her.”

A woman dialed 999 to complain that her ‘boyfriend wouldn’t kiss her,’ according to Lincolnshire Police.

People asking for train times, requesting a dentist’s phone number, and reporting that someone had no water are among the time-consuming calls to the area’s emergency services.

Lincolnshire police have launched the (hashtag)NOT999 campaign to raise awareness of when it’s appropriate to call 999, asking the public to call the emergency number only when “life or property is in immediate danger” so officers can respond to life-threatening situations more quickly.

If a problem is not an emergency, people should dial 111.

The busiest time for the cops is around Christmas, especially in the evenings.

During the peak of the lockdown restrictions in 2020, 265 emergency calls were made per day.

While the police department receives calls that may be related to mental health issues, officers have described the majority of non-emergency calls as “simply unbelievable.”

“If we believe it’s not a genuine emergency, but still a policing matter,” Mike Modder-Fitch, who runs the force’s control room, said, “we’ll put you through to a colleague who can still help so that the 999 lines aren’t clogged.”

“We have to terminate the call when it’s a hoax call or simply not a policing matter to free the lines.”

“If you’re out on the town and one of your inebriated pals thinks it’s OK to dial 911, I ask that you please stop them from wasting our and their time.”

“It could make a significant difference in a genuine call.”

We can’t help with food orders, taxis, or dentist phone numbers.”

